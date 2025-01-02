Dinhata building plan ‘scam’: Probe broadens; cops quiz engineer not affiliated to municipality

Cooch Behar: The ongoing investigation into the alleged scam by an employee of the Dinhata Municipality in building plan approval process took a significant turn after the Dinhata police recently called an engineer not affiliated with the municipality for questioning, raising speculation about the scale of the corruption.

According to police sources, Uttam Chakraborty, a municipal employee, had been involved in passing building plans through certain engineers in Dinhata town. Two engineers from the Dinhata Municipality have already been questioned in connection with the case. Now, with the questioning of Partha Karmakar, an engineer not associated with the municipality, fresh leads have emerged.

Chakraborty, who was arrested for his role in the building plan forgery scam, had been issuing fake house construction plans to citizens for an extended period.

Following the discovery of the irregularities during a routine check of a building plan in Ward No. 2, local councillor brought the issue to light. The municipality subsequently filed a complaint with Dinhata Police, prompting other residents to report similar frauds.

Partha Karmakar, questioned by the police on Wednesday, explained: “Uttam Chakraborty had prepared the building plans passed through me. That was the extent of my involvement with the client. I have found no wrongdoing in the plans I approved. I will continue to cooperate with the police if called upon again for further investigation.”

As the investigation continues, authorities are working to uncover the full extent of the scam and ensure accountability. Police sources have indicated that they plan to question four more individuals involved in the case.