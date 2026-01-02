Dinhata: Blind couple ‘forced’ to fight for voting rights amid SIR panic

Cooch Behar: In a disturbing instance of insensitivity, a completely blind couple from Dinhata were compelled to abandon their daily livelihood and appear before the Block Development Officer (BDO) office for a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing to safeguard their voter rights.

The couple, Bablu Roy and Savitri Roy, residents of the Baro Nachina area under Dinhata No. 1 block, are both visually impaired and earn their living by singing on passenger trains. The small donations they receive—often five or ten rupees—are their sole source of income. However, on Wednesday afternoon, gripped by fear of losing their citizenship and voting rights, they skipped work and made their way to the Dinhata No. 1 BDO office.

Witnesses described a heart-wrenching scene as the couple arrived together—Bablu Roy walking ahead, with Savitri Roy following behind, holding a stick extended from her husband’s hand—resembling an engine and carriage moving in unison.

According to the couple, a Booth Level Officer (BLO) issued them an SIR hearing notice without visiting their home, summoning them directly to the BDO office despite their severe physical limitations. Savitri Roy stated, “The notice was served because my husband’s name was allegedly missing from the 2002 voter list.” The couple, however, maintain that they are permanent residents of the area and have been exercising their voting rights regularly.

Since the commencement of the SIR hearing process, multiple instances of hardship faced by vulnerable citizens have come to light across the region. Wednesday’s incident at the Dinhata No. 1 BDO office stands out as a stark reminder of the human cost of procedural rigidity.