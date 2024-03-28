Dinhata: 3 held with firearms

Cooch Behar: The cops of Dinhata Police Station arrested three individuals with firearms ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Late on Wednesday night, based on information from confidential sources, the Dinhata police conducted a special operation in the Malirhat Gosanimari area and apprehended two persons with firearms. According to police sources, the accused individuals were Sanjay Sarkar (24), residing in the Sitai Police Station area and Raju Mandal (24), residing in the Singimari area of the Sitai Police Station. A cartridge and a single-shot gun were recovered from them.



On Thursday, the police arrested another individual with a firearm from the red light area of Dinhata Town. The accused is Ruhul Ali, residing in the Kadamtala adjacent area of Dinhata-II Block.

A case has been filed against the arrested individual.