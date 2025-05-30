Dinhata: 28 B’deshi nat’ls held while attempting to cross border

Cooch Behar: Acting on a tip-off from special sources, police from Dinhata Police Station arrested 28 Bangladeshi nationals near Dinhata Railway Station late Thursday night. The group includes 11 men, 8 women and 9 children. The incident has sparked widespread attention in the area.

According to police sources, the individuals had illegally entered India several years ago and had been working at a brick kiln in Haryana. They reportedly travelled from Haryana to Bihar and then reached Dinhata in Cooch Behar district, with the intention of crossing the border back into Bangladesh. Acting swiftly, police intercepted and detained them before they could leave Indian territory.

All of the arrested individuals are said to be residents of the Kurigram district in Bangladesh. Authorities are investigating whether more people are associated with the group.

Despite the presence of Border Security Force (BSF) along the international border, the incident has raised fresh concerns about illegal infiltration. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during her recent visit to North Bengal, had directed the police to remain vigilant against such activities — prompting intensified monitoring by district police. In light of ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan and the current situation in Bangladesh, security has been beefed up in India. Similar operations are reportedly underway in different states prompting many undocumented migrants to attempt returning to Bangladesh.

Speaking on the matter, Additional Superintendent of Police (Cooch Behar District) Krishna Gopal Meena said: “28 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested on Thursday night.

They had entered India illegally a long time ago and were working as labourers in Haryana. They have been produced before the court. Further investigation is underway.”