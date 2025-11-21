Dinhata: 2 held with firearms

Cooch Behar: In two separate operations, police from two stations in Dinhata arrested two men and seized illegal firearms. Both arrests were made following specific intelligence inputs, officials said.

According to Sahebganj police, a youth identified as Pradeep Roy was arrested from the Kharu Bhaj Bat Tala area on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, officers intercepted him and recovered a country-made firearm along with one round of ammunition. Roy was taken into custody immediately. Police have registered a case against him for illegal possession of arms and he was produced before the court on Friday. An investigation is underway to determine the source of the weapon.

Meanwhile, in a separate raid, Dinhata police arrested Afsar Mansuri, 36, a resident of Katihar, Bihar, who is suspected to be involved in an interstate gun supply racket. Police sources said the Cooch Behar District Special Crime Branch had been monitoring his movements closely. Mansuri reportedly arrived in Dinhata on Thursday night to deliver firearms. He was apprehended near the Dinhata Welcome Gate, where police recovered a firearm and two live cartridges from his possession. Jaideep Modak, officer in-charge of Dinhata Police Station, said: “The arrested individual is involved in illegal gun supply activities. Further investigation is in progress.”