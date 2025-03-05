Dimdima Tea Garden workers stage protest over ‘unpaid’ wages

Alipurduar: Workers of Dimdima Tea Garden staged a protest in front of Birpara Police Station on Wednesday, demanding the payment of their “outstanding” wages and other dues.

The protesting workers claimed that they had not received their pending wages and leave compensation for an extended period. “Despite repeated assurances from the management, no concrete steps had been taken to resolve the issue, prompting them to take to the streets,” they said. Mahadev Tirki, a tea garden worker, stated: “We are owed one and a half months’ wages, along with our pending leave payments. Additionally, the management has not deposited our Provident Fund (PF) contributions for nearly one and a half years.

Despite repeated appeals, no action has been taken. We have no choice but to protest until our dues are cleared.” The demonstration continued for nearly four hours before the workers dispersed at around 3 pm. The protest was called off after Birpara Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Nayan Das assured the workers that the matter would be reported to the relevant authorities for

further action.