Dilip Saha appointed chairman of Cooch Behar Municipality

Cooch Behar: Dilip Saha, councillor of Ward No. 5, was on Wednesday appointed chairman of the Cooch Behar Municipality following a decision at a municipal



board meeting.

The post had fallen vacant after Rabindranath Ghosh stepped down as chairman. Ghosh had initially been asked to resign by the Cooch Behar district leadership of the Trinamool Congress but was reportedly reluctant to comply. He later resigned from the post ahead of Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s public meeting, following direct instructions from the party leadership.

Subsequently, vice-chairman Amina Ahmed was entrusted with the responsibility of chairman for an interim period of seven days. Upon completion of the interim term, the municipal board, at its meeting on Wednesday, unanimously appointed Dilip Saha as the new chairman.

Saha is a senior Trinamool Congress leader and the party’s first councillor in the Cooch Behar Municipality. He has been representing Ward No. 5 for several years.

After assuming charge, Saha expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the district leadership for reposing confidence in him.

“My priority will be to ensure overall development of the town and to run the municipality in an efficient and transparent manner,” he said, adding that he hoped residents would continue to support the Trinamool Congress in recognition of the development initiatives undertaken by the state government.