Dilip Ghosh’s wife files cyber plaint over online harassment

Kolkata: Rinku Majumdar, wife of senior BJP leader and former MP Dilip Ghosh, has filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police Station, Bidhannagar, alleging a sustained campaign of character assassination against her and the BJP leader on social media.

In her complaint lodged on Wednesday, Majumdar alleged that she has been harassed by two Facebook profiles operating under the names Ananya Chatterjee and Indraneel Chakraborty. She claimed the profiles have been circulating false, fabricated and derogatory content targeting her and Ghosh. According to Majumdar, the harassment intensified following the death of her son from her first marriage, Pritam Dasgupta, in May 2025. She stated that although she initially chose to ignore online trolling, the nature and intensity of the posts escalated in recent weeks. “I am getting maligned and harassed for months, but it has now crossed all limits of decency. It has become intolerable,” Majumdar said.

In the complaint, she shared links to the two Facebook profiles and expressed suspicion that the accounts could be fake and alleged that under these names, individuals have been posting abusive, defamatory and derogatory remarks against her and Ghosh. Police have registered an FIR and initiated an investigation.