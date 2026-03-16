Dilip Ghosh’s remarks on Mamata Banerjee trigger row ahead of polls

Kolkata: A fresh political controversy erupted after BJP leader Dilip Ghosh issued a strong warning against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing the media near Eco Park in New Town on Sunday. His remarks came amid heightened political tensions following the alleged attack on TMC senior leader and state minister Shashi Panja’s residence.



Speaking to reporters after a morning walk, Ghosh claimed that BJP workers were capable of taking on the Trinamool Congress without outside help and called upon supporters to “join hands” in the fight against the ruling party.

He warned that if such incidents continue, retaliatory action could take place across the state, including in Kolkata.

Ghosh further suggested that attacks similar to the one reported at Panja’s residence could also target locations associated with senior Trinamool leaders, including areas like Kalighat, which is the residential area of the Chief Minister. His comments also referenced earlier political clashes and allegations of violence involving both parties.

The remarks sparked criticism in political circles, with questions raised over how a public representative could issue such warnings against the state’s chief minister. The comments come at a time when political campaigning is intensifying ahead of the upcoming 2026 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election.

The Trinamool Congress has alleged that such rhetoric reflects the opposition’s strategy of intimidation before the polls, while asserting that voters in Bengal will reject the politics of violence.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee condemned the attack and termed it “dastardly, cowardly and utterly reprehensible.”