Dilip Ghosh’s remark of not supporting separate statehood irks a section of BJP; leader’s prog boycotted

darjeeling: BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh’s recent statement that the BJP does not support division of North Bengal has drawn flak from a section of his own party and allies of the saffron brigade in the Hills.



A section of the BJP boycotted his programme in Darjeeling on Saturday.

On Friday, Ghosh while talking to media persons in Kalimpong had stated that the BJP’s stand is clear and it does not support the division of North Bengal.

However, he had stated that BJP is the only party that can do justice to the Gorkha cause through a Permanent Political Solution (PPS.)

“We look after the interests of the 1.25 crore Gorkhas residing throughout the country and that is why the implementation of PPS is taking time. Our leaders and people’s representatives are working constantly to resolve various issues pertaining to the Gorkhas,” he had stated. Ghosh’s statement has not gone down well with a large section of the Hill BJP as well as the allies in Darjeeling. Most have vehemently opposed it stating that the separate state is the constitutional right of the Gorkhas.

Ghosh was supposed to hold a meeting with BJP members in Darjeeling on Saturday. “Representatives of the 23 Mandals of the BJP of the Darjeeling subdivision boycotted the meeting as Dilip Ghosh’s statement goes against the aspiration of the Gorkhas,” stated Sanjeev Lama, district member of the BJP.

The Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) embarked on a postering campaign in Kalimpong on Saturday demanding the implementation of the PPS before 2024 general elections.

“The BJP has to live up to their commitment that finds mention in the party’s Sankalp Patra (election manifesto.) They have to implement PPS before 2024. The party has not come out with what they mean by PPS and what sort of administrative arrangement will come under the PPS. For us PPS means separate state of Gorkhaland,” stated Dinesh Sampang, Spokesperson, GNLF, an ally of the BJP in the Hills.

He stated that the BJP has won in the last three terms from Darjeeling in the parliamentary elections with commitments of a separate state but till now no results have come to the fore.

“We will have a central committee meeting next week to decide on our future political stance. We will keep up constant pressure on the BJP so that they live upto their commitments before 2024,” added Sampang.

Anit Thapa, president Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha stated that Ghosh is a straightforward leader who is not misleading people. “He has spoken the truth. He has not taken people for a ride by making false assurances” stated Thapa, president Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha.