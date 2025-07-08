Dilip Ghosh’s ‘one dais or the other on July 21’ remark fuels speculation

Kolkata: At a time when newly appointed BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya stated that the party would involve former MP and ex-state president Dilip Ghosh as and when required, Ghosh, during a media interaction, remarked that he would be present “on one dais or the other” on 21 July — a comment that has fuelled speculation about his next political move, despite no direct indication of a switch.

Incidentally, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) observes 21 July as Martyrs’ Day, and this year will be no exception.

TMC has already kicked off its social media campaign for this year’s July 21 event, and preparations are in full swing.

The logo of the banners, festoons released by the party prominently features party supremo Mamata Banerjee, along with a background image from that fateful day, with the slogan ‘Dharmatala Cholo’ (Let’s March to Dharmatala).

Ever since the BJP began sidelining its former MP Dilip Ghosh—repeatedly excluding him from party programmes—speculation has been rife across various sections of the political spectrum that he may consider joining some other party, as an alternative to fading into irrelevance in Bengal politics.

Some, however, weighed their opinion that Ghosh might form a new party of his own. The answer may soon be clear, believe the political observers. While on his routine morning walk at Eco Park, Ghosh once again was questioned about his political plans, to which he replied: “You’ll see me on some platform or the other. Let July 21 come. Politics thrives on speculation. Let’s see what happens. What the public wants to know is what really matters. Many survive on speculation in politics. After July 21, there will be no more questions—everything will be answered.”

Meanwhile, speaking to the media on Sunday at his residence in Kharagpur, Ghosh stated: “Dilip Ghosh doesn’t change flowers, he makes them bloom. On July 21, entire Bengal will shine anew.”

Ghosh had, however, asserted a couple of days ago that he remained a “loyal soldier” of the BJP and had no intention of forming a new party. “The BJP gave me a platform, made me an MLA, an MP, and gave me organisational responsibilities…If the party wants me to work as an ordinary member, I will do that. If they call me, I’ll go. If they don’t, I won’t. This is how a system works,” Ghosh had stated.