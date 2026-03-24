Dilip Ghosh threatens police personnel

Kolkata: Following BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s recent controversy after confronting police and issuing warnings over alleged bias, senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has triggered a controversy after allegedly issuing threats and using derogatory language against police personnel in Kharagpur. During a public meeting, Ghosh reportedly warned a police officer of serious consequences, even making provocative remarks suggesting fear and intimidation.



According to sources, the remarks were directed at the officer-in-charge of Kharagpur Town Police Station, with Ghosh accusing the police of acting under political influence. He also threatened him of taking revenge using firearms once the polls are over. His statements, seen as aggressive and intimidating, have drawn strong criticism.

The incident has further heated up the political atmosphere ahead of the Assembly elections, with opposition parties alleging that such comments undermine the neutrality of law enforcement and violate the Model Code of Conduct.

Notably, the development comes close on the heels of Suvendu Adhikari’s recent actions in East Midnapore, where he visited a police station and warned officials to adhere strictly to the Election Commission’s guidelines, even cautioning of consequences after the polls.

Together, these incidents have amplified the ongoing confrontation between the BJP leadership and the state police, adding a new dimension to the pre-poll narrative.