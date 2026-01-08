Dilip Ghosh, Sukanta, Suvendu left out of BJP state committee

Kolkata: A day before BJP’s national president JP Nadda is to hold a meeting on Thursday to outline party’s strategy for the 2026 Assembly elections in Bengal, the saffron camp on Wednesday announced a new state committee with 34 members.

Around six months after BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya became the state president, the BJP finally announced the new state committee. The 34 new names included 12 vice-presidents, five general secretaries, 12 secretaries, one treasurer, two joint treasurers, one office secretary, and one joint office secretary.

Interestingly, the name of former BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, who came to the spotlight again after his recent meeting with Amit Shah, was not in the list of the newly formed state committee. The names of another former state president, Sukanta Majumdar, and Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari were not on the list. Ahead of the 2026 elections, the BJP aimed to balance veteran leaders and newer faces in its newly formed state committee, a party leader said.

BJP had also announced the heads of three affiliated Morchas (mass organisations) of the party. Among the notable appointments are former Union Minister Nishith Pramanik, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, and Lok Sabha member Manoj Tigga. They have been named vice presidents. The new general secretaries include Lok Sabha members Saumitra Khan and Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, along with actress-turned-politician Locket Chatterjee.

Shankar Ghosh, the Chief Whip of BJP’s legislative party in Bengal, has been named as one of the secretaries. Additionally, Khagen Murmu will lead the Scheduled Tribe Morcha, while Dr Indranil Khan will head the Party Yuva Morcha. Falguni Patra and Ali Hossain will lead the Mahila and Minority Morchas, respectively.

After Samik Bhattacharya said Dilip Ghosh was willing to take on any responsibility, speculation grew that Ghosh could play a key role in the state committee and the 2026 Assembly elections.