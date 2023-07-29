Dilip Ghosh removed as BJP’s national vice-prez

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has been removed from the key party post of national vice-president. Ghosh, who is the Lok Sabha member from Midnapore constituency in Bengal, was appointed the national vice-president of the party on September 20, 2021. Before his national portfolio, Ghosh had acted as the state president of BJP, the post which is presently being held by Sukanta Majumdar. Anupam Hazra is the solitary leader from Bengal who has been included in the committee as the party’s national secretary. The announcement of the new committee was made by All India president JP Nadda on Saturday morning. Trinamool Congress leader Jaiprakash Majumdar said the decision of removing Ghosh is the internal matter of the BJP.

“From time to time, the BJP makes changes in its national working committee. However, the interesting point is the fact that the only BJP leader whose name figures in the national working committee is that of Anupam Hazra who does not hold any significant political post in the state. This shows clearly that the BJP central leaders do not attach much importance to Bengal,” he added.

“At last the THE-Lip of @BJP4Bengal stands sealed. At last he gets a taste of his own medicine - get ‘Jhhunjhhuni’ for serving his party for so many years!! Probably now he’ll understand why I threw my hard-earned MP seat on their face-it’s a diff thing that the now-sealed THE-Lip tried his best to ensure I lose Asansol. @BJP4India are actually Bangali-haters. Bengalis mean NOTHING to this GADDAR Party,” TMC MLA Babul Supriyo, who holds the charge of state Tourism and Information Technology ministry said.

BJP leader Samik Bhattacharjee said every leader undergoes a change in responsibility after a certain period of time. “Dilip Ghosh is very much with the state BJP and will continue to remain so,” he claimed.

Interestingly, in the last Lok Sabha elections when BJP had won 18 of the 42 seats in Bengal, Ghosh was the state president. Hence, his removal ahead of the parliamentary polls scheduled next year assumes significance.