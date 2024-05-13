Dilip Ghosh involved in brawl with TMC workers, cops bring situation under control

Kolkata: Senior BJP leader and saffron party candidate from Bardhaman-Durgapur Parliamentary Constituency, Dilip Ghosh allegedly got involved in a melee with Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers at Monteswar in East Burdwan on



Monday afternoon.

According to sources, on Monday while the polling was going on Ghosh visited a polling booth in Tulla village in Monteswar. When the BJP candidate reached the spot, TMC workers reportedly started agitating.

Suddenly, Ghosh chased the Trinamool workers and got involved in a melee.

While Ghosh was involved in the clash, his Central Force bodyguards allegedly resorted to lathi charge on Trinamool Congress workers due to which one party worker

got injured. In retaliation, Trinamool Congress workers reportedly started agitating in front of Ghosh’s car and some people reportedly pelted stones and brickbats at the BJP candidate’s convoy.

While window panes of a few cars were damaged, a central force security personnel also suffered injury.

Later a large contingent of police force went to the spot and brought the situation under control.