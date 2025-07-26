Dilip Ghosh files plaint at KP cyber cell

Kolkata: Former state BJP president Dilip Ghosh has filed a complaint at the cyber crime cell of Kolkata police headquarter in Lalbazar claiming that a larger conspiracy was being hatched against him to defame him socially. In his complaint letter, Ghosh stated: “…This is a preplanned conspiracy against me. Identify those who have manufactured this video and made it viral and take legal action.” Video was made viral on social media alleging Ghosh was seen with a woman. Ever since the video was made viral Ghosh claimed that a conspiracy was hatched against him to maligh him.

On Friday, Ghosh stated that he would file a police complaint. A section of BJP leaders who are known close to Ghosh also claimed that the video was fake and it was made through the help of technology. The man who was seen in the video was not Ghosh.