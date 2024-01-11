Dilip Ghosh excluded from BJP’s LS election panel

Kolkata: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, infighting appears to be brewing in the state BJP over formation of district-wise election committee while the newly-constituted Lok Sabha

election committee has apparently excluded Dilip Ghosh, paving the way for speculations.

Last Tuesday, BJP leaders held a meeting in New Town to discuss preparations for Lok Sabha elections. The central observers of the party also attended the deliberations. The election conducting committee was announced, comprising 101 members. There will be 35 separate departments. However, Ghosh’s name has been dropped but Suvendu Adhikari and Sukanta Majumdar featured in the list. The BJP’s infighting also came to the fore in Egra where allegations were

levelled against an organisational leader of the party in Midnapore organisational district by another BJP leader. Such infightings have been plaguing the saffron brigade since last year October when irate party workers protested outside the BJP’s former party office at Muralidhar Sen Lane and burnt effigies of leaders such as Amit Malviya and Amitava Chakraborty. Protestors reached from various districts to rebel against their party leaders. They expressed dissatisfaction over the functioning of some of their senior leaders.

Ruckus had also unfolded in the district BJP party office in Birbhum’s Suri after a section of BJP leaders staged demonstration, alleging that panchayat tickets were sold in exchange of money.