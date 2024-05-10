Dilip Ghosh courts controversy, says will block police station

Kolkata: Senior BJP leader and party’s candidate for Burdwan-Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency Dilip Ghosh who is known for courting controversies with his comments, made yet another outrageous one on Friday by saying that he would block a police station if the police show “much allegiance to its master”.



He said: “If police show much allegiance to its master, we would block the police station throughout the night. They are doing their work and we are doing ours. But if they come to do politics, then we will fight them politically.” Without taking Trinamool Congress’ name, Ghosh threatened the ruling party by saying: “We would give them the same treatment as it would be required on the day of election.”

Ghosh joined a gathering over tea at Rainagar area in East Burdwan after completing a morning walk on Friday morning. While speaking to his party workers, Ghosh said: “Trinamool Congress is threatening people. Those who used to conduct elections on their own will be put into the room”.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) has stopped Ghosh’s roadshow in East Burdwan’s Raina. It was learnt that the BJP was holding roadshows beyond the permissible limit.

Ghosh on Thursday had threatened to strip the dresses of an Inspector-in-charge (IC) of police. Trinamool Congress termed the incident as a “haunting forecast of the future”. On Thursday, Ghosh attended a gathering over tea in Nilpur bazar in Burdwan where he had issued controversial statements. He had said: “I will see what a big patron the IC has become. I will see how he continues his service throughout his life. I will bring him out of his vehicle and strip his dresses. He does not know Dilip Ghosh.” Ghosh’s roadshow was stopped by the police on Wednesday as well.