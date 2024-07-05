Dilip Ghosh contemplates quitting politics

Kolkata: State BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has reportedly decided to leave politics if his party fails to assign him a specific role.



Ghosh was a former state BJP president and an MP. He lost his state president position earlier when Sukanta Majumder was appointed the new president.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he was defeated from the Burdwan Durgapur seat by Trinamool Congress’ candidate Kirti Azad. Ghosh, is learnt to have reportedly told the media on Friday morning that if his party does not assign him any specific task, he will contemplate leaving politics. He said that there is more to do for him beyond politics such as social work.Sources said that the present state BJP leadership, dominated by Sukanta Majumder and Suvendu Adhikari, does not include Ghosh in any of the important decisions relating to party activities.

The 2024 Lok Sabha election results apparently dealt a shock to the Sukanta Majumder and Suvendu Adhikari-led state BJP which managed to clinch only 12 seats in Bengal compared to its 2019 election results where it for the first time clinched 18 seats under the leadership of Dilip Ghosh.

Ghosh, who contested from the Midnapore seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, had won with 89,000 votes, approximately.

It was speculated that Ghosh may switch parties but he stuck to the saffron brigade and clarified that he will work in any role that his party assigns him. This time, he was moved to an unknown turf

(Burdwan-Durgapur Constituency) where he lost to a TMC candidate. Speculation was rife that the decision was of Suvendu Adhikari.