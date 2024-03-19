Dilapidated house collapses in Baidyabati, two injured

Kolkata: Two persons were injured after a dilapidated house collapsed at Baidyabati in Hooghly on Tuesday afternoon. According to sources, the dilapidated building was located at the Baidyabati Chowmatha area on G T Road.

For the past few days, the demolition work of the said dilapidated house was going on. While the labourers were demolishing the house on Tuesday, suddenly a part of the house collapsed. Two labourers suffered injuries due to the sudden collapse. They were rescued and rushed to a local hospital. After the incident, police rushed to the spot and detained the contractor and two others. Cops are checking whether the permission for demolition was obtained from the proper authority or not. The cops are also trying to find out whether safety measures were taken or not by the contractor.

Baidyabati Municipality authorities reportedly informed that if the contractor is found to have violated the norms, stringent action will be taken against him and other responsible persons.