Dilapidated building collapses in central Kolkata

Kolkata: Part of a dilapidated building collapsed in central Kolkata on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened on the Rani Rashmoni Road in the morning, they said, adding that no one was injured.

“The building had previously been declared unsafe by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), which had also instructed the owners to carry out necessary repairs,” a police officer said.

“It seems that the building was vacant when it collapsed; otherwise, a big disaster could have happened,” he said.