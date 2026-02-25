Digital push: Balurghat Dist Hosp set to become ‘smart hospital’

BALURGHAT: The Balurghat District Hospital is set to transform into a “Smart Hospital,” marking a major step towards the digitalisation of public healthcare in the district. The initiative has been launched following directives from Narayan Swaroop Nigam, Principal Secretary of the state Health and Family Welfare Department.



A high-level delegation from the department visited the hospital on Saturday night to review its infrastructure and services. The team included Health Director Swapan Soren and Special Secretary Sharat Kumar Dwivedi. After a detailed meeting with district health officials on Sunday, the delegation expressed satisfaction with the existing medical services and approved the proposal for complete digitalisation.

With limited access to advanced private healthcare facilities in South Dinajpur, lakhs of residents depend on government services. Despite infrastructural and manpower constraints, the hospital has introduced e-prescription and twice-daily outpatient services in recent years. It has also secured the top position four consecutive times under the Centre’s Kayakalp scheme.

Under the Smart Hospital project, services such as e-admission, e-transfer, e-discharge and e-pharmacy will be implemented.

Attendance of doctors and leave records of staff will also be maintained digitally. Patients providing Aadhaar details and mobile numbers will receive a unique ID, eliminating the need to stand in queues for tickets.

Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) of South Dinajpur, Sudip Das, said: “State health officials have expressed satisfaction with the hospital’s infrastructure.

A decision has been taken to digitalise the district hospital to improve healthcare services. The process will be completed in phases, and work has already begun.”