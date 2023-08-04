Digital payment system launched in University of North Bengal

Siliguri: For the first time in West Bengal, digital payment system has been introduced at the University of North Bengal for library fines and other library-related fees. From now on, the university students will be able to pay their late fines and other fees online in the library itself.



Rathin Bandopadhyay, the interim vice-chancellor (V-C) of the university, officially inaugurated the new service on Friday.

“We are trying to convert all kinds of fees payment systems online so that it will become hassle-free for students. Students are familiar with online payment modes, so we are trying to introduce this system in the university,” said the V-C.

Until now, the students had to stand in long queues at the cash counter of the university to pay the late library fees. This was time consuming. The university authorities are hopeful that the problem of the students will be solved after the introduction of this service. They can make payments on Saturdays and Sundays also.

The V-C also inaugurated single identity card with the latest technology for the students to access the library. These cards are radio frequency identification enabled. The card has a QR and bar code. “Currently, this card will be used for library access. Later, it will be used in the entire university,” the V-C added.

Meanwhile, to increase the interest of students towards the library, the library authorities have constituted a ‘best library user’ award for the students who frequent the library. Sunita Kumari Prasad, a student of the hindi department, won the award this time.