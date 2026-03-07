Digital payment system introduced in parks under forest department

Siliguri: In a move to make the payment process easier and more user-friendly for visitors, the forest department has introduced a digital payment system in parks across North Bengal. The initiative has been launched by the Parks and Gardens unit of the department and came into effect on February 27 this year, sources said.



The digital payment facility has been introduced in parks located in the districts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur. Officials believe that the system will help both visitors and park authorities by ensuring quicker and hassle-free transactions.

Dr Mrinal Kanti Roy, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Parks and Gardens division, said that the move is part of the department’s broader effort to modernise its services.

“We have started an E-office system and as part of this initiative we have introduced the digital payment system. This is helping us in managing transactions more efficiently and is also convenient for visitors,” he said. According to forest department sources, there are a total of 17 parks in North Bengal under the department.

Among them, the Siliguri Park — one of the oldest parks in the city — remains one of the most popular attractions for residents and tourists alike. A large number of people visit the park every day, with the crowd increasing significantly on Saturdays and Sundays.

Park authorities said that many visitors prefer online payment methods while entering the park. The introduction of the digital payment system

has therefore brought relief to many.