Digital map to guide bibliophiles at International Kolkata Book Fair

Kolkata: A digital map will help bibliophiles locate their favourite publishers among the over 1,000 stalls at the upcoming International Kolkata Book Fair, organisers Publishers and Booksellers' Guild said.



The map, which can be accessed on mobile phones by scanning QR codes at entry points of the venue of the fortnight-long fair scheduled to begin on January 18, will exhibit details of publishers and the list of available books, Guild president Tridib Chatterjee said. "It has been noticed that many people find it difficult to locate their favourite publishers in the mammoth crowds.

Hence, the Guild, with assistance from a well-known private tech institute, has devised the android application for bibliophiles," he told reporters on Monday.

He said that 26 lakh people had visited the fair last year and books worth Rs 25 crore

were sold. with agency inputs