Digital arrest: Man held from Bengaluru for duping woman of Rs 47 lakh

Kolkata: A youth was arrested early on Thursday morning from Bengaluru for duping a woman worth about Rs 47 lakh on the pretext of digital arrest.

The accused Chirag Kapoor alias Chintak Raj of Anjanapura in Bengaluru will be brought to Kolkata soon on transit remand. According to police, on June 17, 2024, a woman Debeshi Dutta lodged a complaint alleging that she was duped by an unknown fraudster on the pretext of digital arrest. Dutta was allegedly told that her documents and credentials were used in sending parcels that contain narcotics, and also for money laundering. To absolve herself she was asked to pay a certain sum of money. She made payments worth about Rs 47 lakh to different bank accounts as instructed by the cyber criminals in phases.

Police started tracking the money trail. They came across a small finance bank where about Rs 7.40 lakh was deposited in an account. On September 8, 2024 cops conducted raids at Anandapur, Patuli and Narendrapur areas and arrested eight persons. Police had seized 104 passbooks and cheque books along with 61 mobile phones, 33 debit cards, two QR code machines, 140 SIM cards, 40 seals, and 10 lease agreements.

It was learnt that the office from where the cheating racket used to operate was used for collecting bank accounts’ details, changing their email ids, passwords and other credentials. Later the details of the said bank accounts used to be sold to the fraudsters across India who were in constant need of such fake or mule accounts.

Cops suspect Kapoor is the mastermind of the racket. One of his associates used to receive the bank account details and supply those to the fraudsters. During October 2024 Kapoor’s associate was arrested. Recently, cops tracked down Kapoor and nabbed him. During search of his premises, three routers, two hard discs, a laptop, a landline phone set, four mobile phones with sim cards, five SIM cards, three PAN cards, four cheque books and six rubber stamps in the names of different companies were recovered.