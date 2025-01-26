Digital arrest fraud: 3 held

Kolkata: Kolkata Police arrested three individuals from Krishnanagar in Nadia district in connection with a digital arrest fraud that duped a senior citizen in South Kolkata of Rs 66 lakh.

They have been identified as Pratap Roy (27) of Jorakuthi, and Utpal Sikdar (31) and Kumaresh Halder (35).

The case was registered at Charu Market PS on November 8 last year. The victim, an elderly woman, received multiple phone calls from individuals posing as officers from the Delhi Police Cyber Cell. The fraudsters claimed that several FIRs had been lodged against her and threatened her with a “digital arrest” unless she transferred Rs 66 lakh to a specified bank account.

During the investigation, police identified Kalpana Roy, the holder of a mule account used in the transaction. Her statement led to the arrest of Pratap Roy. Further investigation revealed that Pratap had 10,000 USDT in his Binance wallet, which was subsequently blocked by police intervention.

At current exchange rates, the cryptocurrency was worth approximately Rs. 8.40 lakh.