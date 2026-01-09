‘Digital arrest’ fraud: 2 held from Hanskhali

Kolkata: Kolkata Police arrested two persons from Hanskhali in Nadia on Wednesday night for their alleged involvement in a digital arrest fraud case.

The arrestees, identified as Debtanu Sarkar and Sourav Biswas of Bagula at Hanskhali in Nadia, were picked up on Wednesday night from their residences.

Police have also seized two mobile phones, eight bank passbooks and cheque books along with six ATM cards, one Tangem-made hardware wallet, cryptocurrency equivalent to $ 3,800. cryptocurrency wallet and exchange-related information and several incriminating documents.

According to police, on September 12, last year, a complaint was lodged by a resident of Netaji Nagar area, where it was mentioned that the complainant was put under fear of digital arrest and about Rs 1.79 crore was extorted. Police, during the probe, took technical help but failed to trace the accused persons. Recently, police with technical assistance spotted the accused duo. On Wednesday, a police team went to Hanskhali and nabbed the accused duo. Police informed that it is a gang that is duping people on the pretext of a digital arrest. They are getting interrogated to find out about other members in the gang.

It may be mentioned that digital arrest fraud has become a major cause of concern for law enforcement agencies across the country over the past few years.

Often, the fraudsters target elderly people, mostly because they are unaware of technology and can also be put under fear easily. People are advised not to fall prey to the term digital arrest as there is no such provision in the law.