Digha’s Jagannath Temple India’s pride, says Mamata ahead of consecration

Digha: The stage is set for the formal inauguration of Jagannath Temple in Digha on Wednesday on Akshay Tritiya while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is supervising the rituals ahead of the event which will be marked by the consecration of Lord Jagannath.

Rajesh Daityapati from Puri temple will lead the consecration as per norms in the Odisha shrine. Sacred water from various pilgrimage destinations has already been brought to the temple for the rituals associated with ‘pran pratistha’ (consecration).

Banerjee took part in the Maha Yajna on Tuesday afternoon and performed the ‘purnahuti’.

A total of 57 devotees from Puri’s Jagannath Temple and 17 monks from the ISKCON participated in it.

“People from all religions, caste and creed have assembled here. Everyone is our guest. You cannot spread religion through word of mouth. Religion touches your heart. It stands for people’s trust, confidence and love,” Banerjee said.

She added that apart from priests from Odisha’s Puri temple and ISKCON Temple in Bengal, there are representatives from Adya Peeth, Dakshineshwar, Belur Math, Sanatan Trust and also from Joyrambati- Kamarpukur, among others. The flag hoisting also took place on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s ‘Maha Yajna’ was meant for universal peace.

Banerjee conducted the ‘arati’ and said: “I was asked my ‘gotro’ while I did the rituals. However, I said that I am offering puja for Ma Mati Manush. If the people of my state are happy, I am happy,” she said, adding: “The temple is India’s and Bengal’s pride.”

Banerjee donated Rs 5 lakh for a broom for the Digha Jagannath Temple on Tuesday.

The inaugural programme will start from 2.30 pm on Wednesday and temple doors will open around 3 pm. A cultural event will be held.

Artistes like Rupankar, Nachiketa, Aditi Munshi and Jeet Gannguli will participate. A dance performance by danseuse Dona Ganguly’s troupe is to be held. The captains of the industry will also be present.

When asked whether the people will come to Digha instead of Puri temple, Banerjee said: “India is a huge country and there are so many religious sites. It’s entirely the choice of the people.”

The TMC foot soldiers have been instructed to play an audio message in every village, area, ward and town across the state announcing the Divya Darshan of Lord Jagannath.

Meanwhile, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will be attending the event and will perform a Yajna. The idol will be adorned with an attire and the first bhog will be offered thereafter. The Chief Minister will perform the Maha-Aarti following which the temple will be open to the public.

The temple complex includes garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum), ‘natmandir’, ‘jagmohan’ and a bhog mandap. At the entrance is a 34-foot, 18-faced pillar carved from black stone.