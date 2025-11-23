Digha’s Jagannath Dham draws over 90 lakh pilgrims in just six months

Kolkata: Digha, Bengal’s most popular seaside destination, has also emerged as a major religious tourism spot following the opening of the Jagannath Temple six months ago. Footfall at Jagannath Dham has crossed the 90-lakh mark within this period, with an average of 50,000 pilgrims visiting daily.

Radharaman Das, a member of the Digha Jagannath Temple Trust, said: “Till date, 90 lakh visitors have come to the temple. Footfall increases further during festivals and weekends. The temple has surely emerged as one of the favourite religious destinations for people across the state and the country.”

The temple enshrines Lord Jagannath — a form of Vishnu — along with his siblings Balaram and Subhadra. It was inaugurated on April 30, 2025, by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following a consecration ceremony.

The surge in pilgrims has made the temple financially self-sustaining. According to Das, the daily collection in the ‘hundi’ averages around Rs 1 lakh. The trust receives another Rs 1 lakh in gifts and donations, while the sale of bhog, prasad and other items contributes about Rs 2 lakh more. In all, the temple earns roughly Rs 4 lakh per day.

The shrine has also spurred employment, with around 170 people engaged in security, housekeeping, cleanliness and other services. Local shops around the temple selling a variety of items have seen brisk business, providing livelihood opportunities to many.

During the recent Rash festival, pilgrims from within Bengal and neighbouring states flocked to the shrine, posing challenges for police and temple authorities in managing large crowds.

A replica of the Puri Jagannath Temple, the Digha shrine has been built on 22 acres of land at an approximate cost of Rs 150 crore.