Digha: Woman injured after being hit by speed boat while bathing in sea

Kolkata: A woman suffered multiple injuries after she was hit by a speed boat while bathing in the sea at Digha on Monday.



According to sources, the injured woman identified as Yasmin Khatun from Bauria in Howrah went to Digha with her family for holidays. On Monday, she along with her family members were bathing in the sea and as per rules, Khatun went in the water wearing a life jacket. Suddenly a speed boat hit Khatun and went over her. Due to the incident, Khatun suffered multiple cut injuries as the propeller came in contact with her body and she almost fell unconscious.

Other people and her family members rescued Khatun and rushed her to a local hospital. Police are yet to identify the speed boat.