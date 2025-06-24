Digha: Transport measures in place to ease Rath Yatra rush

Kolkata: The Transport department, in coordination with the district administration and police, has decided to regulate the movement of totos and buses in Digha to ensure a hassle-free experience for tourists during the upcoming Rath Yatra festival.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to arrive in Digha on Thursday and will flag off the Rath Yatra on Friday by ceremonially pulling the chariot rope of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra at the newly-constructed Jagannath Dham in Digha.

“We have prepared a list of 1,800 registered totos in Digha, which will operate on alternate days, allowing 900 totos to run each day. No new totos, other than those listed, will be permitted to operate until further notice,” said Snehasis Chakraborty, State Transport minister. The local administration is also fixing fares in consultation with the toto union to prevent arbitrary pricing, which has led to complaints of harassment from tourists who have already started arriving in the seaside town ahead of the festival. Bus associations have been directed not to overcharge passengers, taking advantage of the anticipated crowd in Digha. To ease congestion, police are likely to set up a temporary bus stand behind the Digha helipad, preventing buses from entering the main road.

The district administration has also held discussions with the hoteliers’ association and made it clear that hotels must not impose exorbitant charges, which have previously caused inconvenience to visitors during Rath Yatra bookings.

A Transport department official stated that the movement of 3,937 e-rickshaws in Siliguri has been regulated by designating specific wards and routes for these vehicles within urban areas. E-rickshaws are currently prohibited on Hill Cart Road and Sevoke Road to prevent traffic congestion.

Additionally, 4,000 unregistered totos will be allowed to operate only in the rural areas of Siliguri, with their movement being closely monitored by the police.