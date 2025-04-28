Digha spl trains cancelled

Kolkata: In a sudden move, South Eastern Railway (SER) has announced the cancellation of Digha Special trains, citing operational constraints and non-availability of rakes. The decision comes even as Digha braces for a surge in visitors ahead of the inauguration of the newly-constructed Jagannath Temple.

Earlier, SER had introduced two special EMU services, between Howrah and Digha and Panskura and Digha. The trains were scheduled to operate daily from April 26 to May 4. According to the timetable, the Howrah-Digha special was to depart at 1:10 pm, reaching Digha at 5:35 pm, with the return service leaving at 5:45 pm and arriving back in Howrah by 10.35 pm.

The Panskura-Digha service was set to depart at 4:45 am, reach Digha by 7:25 am and return at 7:35 am, arriving at Panskura by 10:20 am. The trains accordingly began operations on Saturday.

However, Railway authorities, in a statement issued on Sunday, confirmed the cancellation of both special trains “with immediate effect until further notice”, leaving passengers scrambling for alternative travel options.

The Jagannath Temple, which will be formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 30, coinciding with Akshaya Tritiya, is expected to draw thousands of devotees from across the state and beyond.

The sudden cancellation of the special services, however, has cast a shadow over travel plans for many visitors.