Digha Jagannath Temple: TMC unveils audio-visual presentation

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on social media on Monday unveiled a spectacular audio-visual presentation showing glimpses of the Jagannath Temple and its exquisite interiors in East Midnapore’s Digha which is expected to be inaugurated by the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 30 on the day of ‘Akshaya Tritiya’.

Like Puri Jagannath Temple, there will be four gates in Digha’s temple as well. Visitors will be able to see ‘Arun Stambha’ after entering from the main gate which is on the seaside. Opposite ‘Arun Stambha’ there is ‘Singha Duar’ (Lion Gate) and behind it there is ‘Baghro Stambha Duar’ (Tiger Gate).

If one stands facing the main temple, he/she will find ‘Hasti Duar’ (Elephant Gate) on the left and ‘Aswa Duar’ (horse gate) on the right. At the entrance of the temple premises, there will be a replica of the deity for the visitors to see from outside like that of Jagannath temple in Puri.

“Inspired by the grandeur of Puri’s iconic Jagannath Temple, a magnificent Jagannath Temple is taking shape in Digha. The much-awaited inauguration is set for April 30. Have a look inside to witness the temple’s exquisite interiors, where tradition meets artistry,” said Trinamool Congress in a post on X.

A trustee board for Jagannath Temple in Digha was formed by the state government in February to ensure better management and administration of the temple.

State government has already given its clearance to the 27-member trustee board where there are 11 government officers with the Chief Secretary at the top. There will be one representative each from ISKCON, Jagannath Temple Puri, Mashir Bari Digha, Sanatan Sangha, Kalighat Temple, Maa Sarada Math, Ramakrishna Mission, CA firm and mass media communication as it was announced by the Chief Minister.