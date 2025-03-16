Digha Jagannath Temple: Giant LED screens to live telecast consecration

Kolkata: A giant LED screen would be installed in each block of Bengal so that the people can view the live telecast of ‘pran pratishtha’ (consecration) at Jagannath Temple in Digha.

The initiative was designed to offer a platform for general people from across the state to witness the ceremony without visiting the temple in East Midnapore’s Digha which will virtually turn into a fortress on April 30 (Akshay Tritiya) as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alongside many other dignitaries will be inaugurating the temple, an architectural marvel.

It was learnt that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wanted the consecration to be broadcast at the block level so that the people can get an opportunity to watch the ceremony. Therefore, the state administration has taken initiatives to set up a giant screen at the strategic location in each block of Bengal, sources said. The initiative will also help check the rush of devotees to Digha on the day of inauguration.

As thousands of people from across Bengal and outside states were trying to be present in Digha only to witness a momentous event, it has become a challenge for the East Midnapore district administration and police to handle the crowd. For security issues, vehicular movements will be restricted in the temple adjoining areas on the day of inauguration. Even the tariffs have gone up in several hotels in Digha.

Unlike Puri, where khaja is offered, gujia and peda (types of sweets) will be given at this temple. There will be a special entrance, Chaitanya Dwar. Marble idols were ready while the neem wood idol will be worshipped on a daily basis at the temple. The temple’s height is comparable to the Puri temple, featuring a similar structure and flag-hoisting ritual (Dhwaja ritual). The Dhwaja, placed atop the temple in Puri, will also be a feature here in Digha temple.

Chief Minister Banerjee earlier during a Press conference had said that Digha temple will have all facilities like Puri and it will have a separate ‘bhog’ arena. She had also expressed gratitude to the engineers of HIDCO for their work.

The entire project has come up on a 22-acre land at an approximate cost of more than Rs 150 crore. A trustee board for Jagannath Temple in Digha was formed by the state government in February to ensure better management and administration of the temple.