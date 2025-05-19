Digha Jagannath Temple drawing queries from foreign tourists: ISKCON

Kolkata: The newly-inaugurated Digha Jagannath Dham may soon emerge as a symbol of religious inclusivity as many foreign tourists have been showing huge interest in visiting Digha temple.

Radharamn Das, vice-president of Kolkata ISKCON on Sunday told Millennium Post that the Digha Jagannath Dham is a blessing for foreigners who are not allowed to enter the Puri Jagannath temple. There are expectations that foreign tourists would visit the temple in large numbers as many were enquiring about the temple, Das added. He also confirmed that Alfred Ford, the great grandson of Henry Ford, founder of Ford Motor Company has expressed interest to visit Digha temple. ISKCON has been assigned to manage the Digha Jagannath temple.

“We have observed that ever since the Digha temple was inaugurated, the number of tourists influx in Digha has gone up. Data came out last year saying that Bengal is one of the top states to attract tourists. More than 19.5 crore tourists have come to this state. Mayapur ISKCON plays a major role as well. About 80 per cent of tourism in India is spiritual tourism,” Das added.

Digha temple authorities have already decided to install UPI scanners in about 10-12 places inside the temple premises with one scanner being kept at the entrance and exit gates each. The devotees who will be interested to donate at the temple will no longer require to reach up to the drop box amid crowds. The temple authorities will also be able to avoid a task of counting the coins as the donations will directly be deposited in the bank account.

“The e-payment initiative will ensure a hassle free donation as well. It takes a long time to count the donation from the drop box. We have plans to set up 10-12 UPI scanners in strategic locations. Scanners will be there at the entry and exit gates. On the drop boxes there will also be a UPI scanner,” Das added. More than Rs 10 lakh has been collected by way of donations in the first 12 days at Digha Jagannath temple ever since the temple was inaugurated on April 30. Over 20 lakh devotees have visited the temple in the past fortnight. It was also learnt that about 12 light posts are being set up inside the temple premises and each post will have 56v metallic lights.