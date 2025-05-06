Digha Jagannath Temple: ‘Dham’ term justified after consecration, says ISKCON

Kolkata: After the Odisha government has objected to the use of word “Dham” for Digha Jagannath temple, Radharamn Das, vice-president of ISKCON, Kolkata, a spiritual organisation entrusted upon by the Mamata Banerjee government to look after the newly inaugurated temple on Monday backed the Chief Minister’s statement that controversies are being created unnecessarily.

Speaking to Millennium Post, Das stated that those who are raising objections are reducing the glory of Lord Jagannath. After consecration, the temple has become an abode of Lord Jagannath and the place where God remains present can rightly be termed as a Dham. According to mythology, the abode of God is called a “Dham”. He also mentioned that over 10 lakh people have already visited the temple premises since it was inaugurated on April 30.

He added that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has received blessings of Lord Jagannath and hence her government has been able to set up His temple. He also appealed not to trigger controversy over naming the temple.

“Pran Prathistha (consecration) of idols in Digha temple was done by Rajesh Daitapati as per Puri Parampara and also by ISKCON in Gaudiya Parampara. Once it is performed, the deity comes alive and is not a mere idol then. I don’t want to get into any political issues. But those who are questioning if Digha temple is a ‘Dham’ or not, are reducing the glory of Lord Jagannath. It is unfortunate. Chaitanya Mahaprabhu has taught us that wherever puja or Bhog are offered to deities, the place becomes a Dham,” Das added. He also made it clear that nobody is reducing the glory of Puri Jagannath Dham which was the original Dham. “According to Gaudiya Vaishnavism, people irrespective of their religions are welcome. As ISKCON was asked to take care of Digha temple, people from all religions can enter Digha temple.

In Puri temple there is a custom that only Hindus are allowed to enter the temple and we Gaudiya Madhva Sampradaya respects it. Das explained that within Sanatan Dharma, there are various sampradayas (spiritual lineages), and ISKCON belongs to the Gaudiya Madhva Sampradaya, tracing its spiritual lineage to Madhvacharya and Chaitanya Mahaprabhu,” Das said.