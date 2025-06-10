Digha Jagannath Dham shut for darshan from June 12–25

Kolkata: After Jagannath Dev’s “Snan Yatra” ceremony is performed on June 12, ‘Darshan’ of idols in Jagannath Dham in Digha will be unavailable for the visitors until June 25.

The same rituals which are followed in Puri Dham will be performed in Digha as well.

The temple will again open for visitors on June 26, a day before Ratha Yatra festival on June 27. It is assumed that there will be a huge crowd at the temple on June 26 as it will open for the pilgrims for two weeks. There will be adequate security arrangements to manage the crowd in and around the temple in Digha.

International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) vice-president, Kolkata Radharamn Das has said as per traditions, it is believed that after taking bath on ‘Snan Yatra’, Jagannath Dev falls sick, so he is kept in isolation temporarily till Rath Yatra. Even Jagannath Dev’s Chhappan Bhog (56 Bhog) will not be served during this period. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to attend Rath Yatra celebrations commencing from the Jagannath temple in Digha in East Midnapore. According to Digha Jagannath Dham authorities, the temple has witnessed a footfall of more than 40 lakh visitors ever since its inauguration on April 30.

Rath Yatra preparations were going on in full swing in Digha to organise such a grand event for the first time.

A temple located near Digha Police Station is being designed as Lord Jagannath’s ‘Mashir Bari’ maternal aunt’s house where the chariots are stationed till “Ulto Rath” or the return journey of the chariots to the temple from which it originated. The idols which will be placed on the chariot for Rath Yatra are made of Neem wood.

The Jagannath Dham temple at Digha has a total of eight gates. The three chariots belonging to Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra are being decorated ahead of the festival.