Digha hotels nearly full ahead of New Year

Kolkata: Digha, the popular beach town in East Midnapore, is already overflowing with tourists ahead of the New Year festivities, turning the seaside destination into a bustling hub of visitors.

According to a hoteliers’ association, hotel bookings from December 26 to January 1 are almost completely sold out, and rooms that remain are being fiercely competed over by eager travellers.

Association leaders said about 800 hotels across the two areas are now operational, and several new, modern establishments have significantly improved accommodation quality, making it easier for visitors to find comfortable stays despite the crowd.

Long lines of buses, private vehicles and even packed trains have been arriving non-stop as holidaymakers descend on the coastal town.

A number of festive attractions are drawing crowds this season, including events such as a beach festival and a special New Year’s Eve celebration on December 31 featuring a unique half-hour fireworks display from a floating jetty.

To manage the large numbers, authorities have stepped up security and traffic measures. Multiple parking zones have been designated, and large vehicles are being rerouted to reduce congestion. Officials are also monitoring hotel pricing to prevent unfair hikes during the peak season.