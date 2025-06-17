Digha Dham: State cracks down on overpricing at hotels, inflated toto fares

Kolkata: Following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s displeasure over rising hotel room rates and inflated toto fares in Digha during a Rath Yatra preparatory meeting at Digha Jagannath Dham, the local administration has swung into action.

Authorities have instructed that new, standardised fare charts be published within three days and mandatorily displayed on all totos operating in the area. Toto owners have also been directed to submit valid documentation for verification.

TMC MLA Akhil Giri held a meeting with officials of the Digha Sankarpur Development Authority and the Additional Superintendent of Police (Traffic) to address the rising traffic congestion in the area and as part of the discussion, a proposal was put forward to allow Totos to operate on alternate days to ease traffic snarls during festive period.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee discussed Rath Yatra arrangements in Digha from the Assembly premises, on Monday. She urged her Cabinet colleagues and MLAs to focus on safety issues due to the large influx of people during Rath Yatra. Banerjee also directed all MLAs to remain present in their constituencies and organise Rath Yatra there. After the Jagannath Dham was inaugurated, a section of businessmen were allegedly hiking their room rents.

To check any hikes in room rents by the hotel owners ahead of Rath Yatra, the Digha Sankarpur Hotel Owners’ Association (DSHOA) recently held a meeting in this regard. Necessary instructions were given out to the hotel owners in this regard. The tourists can submit their complaints on the DSHOA website, and prompt action will be taken, a senior official stated. Some hoteliers and traders reportedly increased their tariffs, capitalizing on the anticipated increase in tourists. This has led to concerns and dissatisfaction among tourists, particularly during peak seasons like weekends and festivals. Some reports indicated that hotels were raising prices beyond reasonable limits, leading to complaints about overcharging.

The Jagannath Dham is transforming Digha from a simple seaside resort to a major pilgrimage destination, potentially attracting a larger influx of tourists and boosting the local economy. The Chief Minister is expected to inaugurate the Rath Yatra festival in Digha.