Differently abled teacher made electoral ‘Brand Ambassador’

Raiganj: In a remarkable and inspiring move ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the district election authority of North Dinajpur has appointed Shova Majumder, a differently abled teacher who writes with her legs, as the brand ambassador (district icon) to encourage voter participation. Shova Majumder’s appointment stands as a symbol of courage, inclusivity and the true spirit of democracy.

Shova, a resident of Rangapukur village in Raiganj, was born with both hands paralysed. Despite severe physical challenges and a humble background in a poor farmer’s family, she defied all odds through sheer determination and perseverance. Using her legs, she successfully completed her Madhyamik, Higher Secondary, and graduation, eventually securing a job as a primary school teacher in 2012.

Apart from her teaching profession at Rangapukur Free Primary School, she is also actively involved in educating mentally and physically challenged students at a coaching centre supported by Raiganj University. Her journey reflects extraordinary resilience and dedication.

Returning Officer of the Raiganj Constituency, Tanmay Banerjee, stated: “She will organise electoral campaigns to spread awareness on different aspects related to elections and why it is important to vote.”

The District officials believe that Shova’s life story will serve as a powerful message, motivating not only voters to exercise their democratic rights but also inspiring differently-abled individuals to overcome barriers and establish themselves in society. Expressing her gratitude, Shova said: “I thank the district election officials for selecting me as the district icon. I will appeal to all residents to cast their votes without fear and help ensure peaceful elections. I will also continue to stand by differently abled persons in the district.”

Debasish Biswas, a teacher of Raiganj University, praised her determination, recalling how she wrote examinations using her legs and stated: “Her struggle is a source of inspiration not only for differently-abled individuals but also for those facing mental stress.

She failed once in the teacher recruitment exam but succeeded the following year through perseverance”.