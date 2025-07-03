Differently-abled girl ‘raped’ by father for several months

BALURGHAT: A village under Kumarganj Police Station in South Dinajpur district has been shaken by a horrific case of sexual assault, where a 13-year-old differently-abled girl has allegedly been raped by her own father over the course of several months.

The minor, who is not only physically challenged but also has a speech impairment, was reportedly subjected to repeated abuse by her father, a vegetable vendor by profession. The accused allegedly exploited the girl’s inability to speak clearly, taking advantage of her vulnerability in the most heinous manner. The matter came to light when the girl attempted to express her ordeal in broken speech to her close friends. Initially, the children remained silent due to fear and confusion. However, during a recent meeting held at the local Anganwadi centre—attended by ASHA workers and Anganwadi teachers—the friends disclosed the terrifying account.

Alerted by the revelation, the health workers questioned the girl in detail and were alarmed to find her statements consistent. They wasted no time in informing Kumarganj Police, who immediately reached the spot and arrested the accused father. Tensions escalated further after some local residents claimed that three other elderly men from the same village may have also taken advantage of the girl’s condition. Police are now investigating these serious allegations and have assured that every angle will be examined thoroughly. “On Wednesday, the accused was produced before the Balurghat Court, where the judge ordered judicial custody till July 6. He has been charged under the POCSO Act,” stated said Public Prosecutor Ritabrata Chakraborty. This case marks the second such incident in Kumarganj in recent months. Earlier, a 14-year-old girl from a nearby village had similarly accused her father of rape and the girl was later reported to have become pregnant. That father was also arrested and remains in custody.

The repeated nature of such crimes has sparked concern among child protection activists and the local administration. They are now stressing the need for stronger awareness drives, early detection of abuse and strict action against perpetrators.

These alarming incidents have once again brought to the forefront urgent questions surrounding the safety of children—especially girls and differently-abled minors—in rural communities.

South Dinajpur Superintendent of Police, Chinmay Mittal, confirmed the arrest and said: “The accused has already been taken into custody. Police have launched a thorough investigation into the case.”