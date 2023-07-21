Differences between Guv & state govt lead to shift of venue for Cabinet meet

Kolkata: The differences between Nabanna and the Bengal Governor have once again come to the forefront with the latter yet to give a nod for starting the Monsoon session of the state Assembly which is scheduled to begin from July 24. The delay has led the state to shift the Cabinet meeting that was proposed to be held at the state Assembly on the same date to Nabanna. Nabanna had decided to hold the meeting in the Assembly as the Monsoon session was expected to start from July 24. However, Governor CV Ananda Bose has not yet given the nod for starting the session and has sought details about why the Assembly is being summoned at such short notice. It is customary to seek the Governor’s nod for beginning of the Assembly session and a requisite file in this regard was forwarded to the Raj Bhavan a few days back.



“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee does not want delay in holding the Cabinet meeting. So to avoid any sort of confusion, the venue has been shifted to Nabanna,” a senior official of the state secretariat said. It is learnt that the Secretary of the Governor had called up state Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay and asked him to come to Raj Bhavan within half-an-hour from the receipt of the call. The former had said that he would hand over the file to Chattopadhyay hand-in-hand.

“Why should I go and meet the Governor’s secretary? Does he consider me his servant? I am an elected representative, the senior most MLA in the Assembly. I have felt insulted at such audacity of the Governor’s secretary,” Chattopadhyay said.

It is learnt that the secretary of the Governor hung up the call after Chattopadhyay clarified that he would not

meet with him.