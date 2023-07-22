Difference in vote share b/w Trinamool & BJP increased to 30 per cent in rural polls, says Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: Lauding the electoral success of his party in the recently concluded Panchayat polls and the role that the Nabajowar campaign played in it, Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee claimed that compared to the results of the 2021 Assembly elections where the difference in vote share between the TMC and BJP was 10 per cent, it increased to 30 per cent in the rural polls.



Addressing the people on Martyrs’ Day, Abhishek said: “The way the people from Cooch Behar to Kakdwip used their democratic rights and led us to victory is humbling. We thank the people for organising a people’s Panchayat this time”.

He added that for two consecutive months, he was on the road with the party workers’ carrying out the Nabajowar programmes and reaching out to the people.

The party had only fielded candidates who had people’s support instead of relying on the recommendations given by the state or district-level leaders, he pointed out.

Highlighting the role played by the Nabajowar campaign and its apparent reflection on the polls results he said that during the campaign he had said multiple times that BJP would lose its 38 per cent vote share acquired during the 2021 Assembly polls and Trinamool would increase its 48 per cent vote share amid all challenges and obstructions. He had said that this vote share difference of 10 per cent would increase to 15 per cent during the Panchayat polls. However, the rural election results proved his prediction wrong since the difference in vote share increased to 30 per cent.

“In the recently concluded Panchayat polls, Trinamool got 52 per cent vote share whereas ‘Bharatiya Jumla Party’ was only able to get 22 per cent of votes despite using institutions such as ED, CBI, and media. This shows that they don’t have people’s support and it is only the Trinamool Congress that has won the hearts of all,” Banerjee said.

“If someone thinks they can mislead people by using ED-CBI and weaken Trinamool, they should know Trinamool is like iron. The more you hit us, the stronger we become. One can never finish the grassroots. Now, the upcoming fight is for 2024 (Lok Sabha polls). The entire country is saying that INDIA will win the upcoming general elections in 2024,” he stated.