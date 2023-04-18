Diet changed, coolers set up for inmates to beat the heat

siliguri: The Bengal Safari Park authorities have taken special precautions to save the animals from intense heat. The authorities are making sure that the wildlife is protected from the extreme temperature with changes made in their diet along with other preventive measures.



“Siliguri is in the grip of an intense heatwave. Animals sometimes fall sick due to the heat. We have made all the necessary arrangements for the animals to provide them comfort. Vets are observing the wildlife of the park. We have made some changes in their diet as per the advice of the Vets. The animals are in good health,”said Kamal Sarkar, the Director of the park.

According to the park authorities, herbivores are given water-rich fruits along with water containing ORS and black salt twice a day to normalise the level of sodium in their bodies. Water flows have also been increased in

the enclosures.

Quantity of beef and goat has been reduced and chicken intake has been increased in the diet of carnivorous animals such as tigers, leopards and crocodiles.

The feeding time has been changed from 5:30pm to 6pm.The authorities said that the animals are being bathed with cold water frequently.

Apart from the changes in the diet other arrangements like ice blocks, coolers and fans have been installed inside the enclosures. About 10 ice blocks are being brought to the park every day.

Special arrangements like a pool and ice bars have been made for the family of Sheela and Vivan, the Royal Bengal tiger couple. The couple have also been seen enjoying themselves inside the pool. Blocks of ice are also being placed for leopards and Himalayan Black bears.

Incidentally, the temperature in Siliguri city has risen to almost 40 degrees celsius in the last few days.