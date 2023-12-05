Didi’s house smaller than mine: Salman

KOLKATA: Bollywood star Salman Khan was left shocked when he visited Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence in May 2023.



Speaking at the inauguration of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Tuesday, Salman said he was shocked to see that the Bengal CM’s house is smaller than his. “When I was invited by Didi to her house, my only thing was, ‘I really want to see if her house is actually that small.’ Is it smaller than my house or not?,” he said.

He then compared her residence in Kalighat to his own house in Mumbai and explained why he felt jealous of her small house.

“When Shatru sahab (Shatrughan Sinha) comes to my house, he has a big problem because he doesn’t find a space to sit. I have one room, one small kitchen and a bedroom, which is very important because we can’t sleep while standing. I am jealous of the fact that how can somebody (read Mamata Banerjee), who is in such a position, have a house that is smaller than mine. I don’t wish for a smaller house but she has given me a big complex. It only shows how simple people are and we don’t need that much,” the ‘Kick’ actor said.