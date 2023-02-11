Didir Suraksha Kawach initiative brought at least 3.5L party workers together: TMC

Kolkata: “Didir Suraksha Kawach”, Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) public outreach programme has brought around 3.5 lakh party workers together under one common platform of ensuring that people in every household of Bengal avail



benefits of state government schemes.

The programme has already seen great success as people from all walks of life are joining the campaign and visiting the households. Farmers, beauticians, teachers and many other professionals are coming together and reaching out to the people.

“These party workers, known as ‘Didir Doots’, have been covering thousands of households scattered in Gram Panchayats across Bengal. Despite hailing from varied sections of society, the party workers exhibit similar zeal and motivation to take Didi’s message to the remotest corners of the state,” reads a press statement issued by the Trinamool Congress.

Aged 27, Sheikh Nazir, a young farmer from the Illambazar area in Birbhum, never thought he would become an ardent supporter of Mamata Banerjee’s ideals. Nazir had supported the Left for over two decades.

For the past month, he has visited over 200 households in the state and spoken to people about the 15 welfare schemes included in the campaign.

“After AITC came to power in 2011, things changed in the state. The dilapidated roads that we saw in our childhood improved. We saw streetlights and had drinking water as well as money for farmers. The joy experienced by my mother and sister after receiving the benefits of Lakshmir Bhandar motivated me to make sure it reaches every household in Bengal,” he said.

Ambar Ali Molla, a Kultali resident, echoed similar sentiments. The 45-year-old shopkeeper said this was the best opportunity for him to reach out to people and explain that Mamata Banerjee is committed to the welfare of the marginalised people. “My daughter, who studies in Class 10, is availing of the benefits of the Kanyashree scheme and has also received a cycle under the Sabooj Sathi Scheme,” he said.

Didir Suraksha Kawach campaign is also adding another dimension to the lives of these Didir Doots. Bhaskar Pramanik, a 32-year-old primary school teacher in Howrah, said the campaign provided him with an opportunity to utilise his time more constructively.