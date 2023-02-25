Didir Suraksha Kavach initiative to continue till third week of March

Kolkata: After seeing the success of Didir Suraksha Kavach (DSK) initiative with more than 1,200 Gram Panchayats already being covered under the programme, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state is now set to extend the outreach programme till the third week of March.



The main objective of the campaign is to ensure that people can share their problems with the party leaders who are going at the doorsteps during the campaign.

Ahead of Panchayat election, Trinamool Congress is trying to reach out to more people to check whether they are availing various schemes of the state government without any hassle.

According to the reports submitted by ‘Didir Doots’, in many places people took up road infrastructure issues. People also placed their demands for Lakshmir Bhandar and also for free rations when Didir Doots visited their doorsteps. Most of the people expressed interest in the Swasthya Sathi and Lakshmir Bhandar schemes.

The ruling party has already started preparing detailed reports on the programme on the basis of the feedback received from villages. The programme will also be started in the civic body areas.

Most of the public grievances related to various state schemes came from Purulia, Ranaghat, Hooghly rural area, East Midnapore and Cooch Behar in North Bengal.

More than 3,000 villages have been covered under this programme ever since it was introduced on January 2.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to hold a meeting at the state secretariat on Monday during which she will take stock of the ongoing schemes in the villages.

She may discuss the public grievances lodged during this campaign in the villages with the top bureaucrats.

The ruling is trying to ensure that the 100 per cent people in villages avail the facilities of various government schemes. Since the inauguration of the DSK programme and ‘Anchale Ek Din’ activities, residents of various Gram Panchayats have expressed gratitude for the speedy resolution of their grievances through this massive intervention programme. Candid conversations between the people and their leaders have become a unique feature of the ‘Anchale Ek Din’ initiative.