Didir Doot: Key factor in Alipurduar rural poll campaign

Alipurduar: The “Didir Doot” initiative has emerged as a crucial element for TMC in the Panchayat election campaign in Alipurduar district. Under the programme, ordinary individuals were encouraged to identify the development needs of their respective areas. Armed with this comprehensive list, the Trinamool Congress is now actively campaigning in the Alipurduar Panchayat elections.



On January 2, Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee had announced the “Didir Suraksha Kawach” programme from Nazrul Manch. In this, TMC leaders launched the campaign titled ‘Didir Doot’ to present 15 public-oriented projects to 10 crore people from two crore families in the state. MPs, legislators, district presidents, Zilla Parshad members, and party leaders took on the role of “Didir Doot” (messengers) for this campaign. They visited villages, listened to people’s demands and aimed to understand the additional measures required for area development. The Alipurduar District Trinamool unit effectively utilised the success of this programme as a strategy to promote the Panchayat elections.

Bhaskar Majumder, the Trinamool general secretary for Alipurduar district, stated: “During the ‘Didir Doot’ campaign, we listened to the people’s aspirations for the development of their localities. The common demands primarily revolved around improved road connectivity and street lighting. We have diligently worked on most of these issues, based on the demands enlisted by the common people. The initiative has garnered immense appreciation from residents across the district. This campaign is our main focus and a testament to our commitment to the people in this Panchayat polls. The response from the masses has been overwhelming and it will undoubtedly reflect in the ballot box.”

In another development, Prakash Chik Baraik, TMC’s Alipurduar district president, held a party meeting on Monday.

From the meeting, he announced that Trinamool workers who have chosen to contest as Independent candidates in the upcoming Panchayat elections must withdraw their nominations by June 20.

Baraik emphasised that this decision aligns with the recent announcements made by Mamata Banerjee and all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on June 17.

During a press conference, Baraik stated: “The party has taken a firm stance that no Trinamool worker can participate as an Independent candidate going against the party’s decision.” He further added that he has directed the block presidents of Alipurduar district to identify these individuals and urge them to withdraw their nominations before the given deadline. Failure to comply will result in appropriate action being taken against them as per the party’s decision.