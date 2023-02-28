‘Didir Doot’ extends helping hand to fire victims in Malda

Malda: Several families were rendered helpless and homeless after four houses along with lakhs of rupees were gutted in a fire at Malahar village of Khempur Gram Panchayat under the Chanchal Police Station in Malda on Tuesday morning.

Malatipur Legislator and Trinamul Congress (TMC) district president, Abdur Rahim Boxi reached the spot and took stock of the situation. He distributed relief material and provided financial assistance to the victims as ‘Didir Doot’.A fire engine reached the spot and managed to douse the flames in a half-an-hour-long operation. However, no casualties were reported.

According to the locals, the fire broke out at the residence of Hafizuddin and his son Abdul Razzaq Kalimuddin of Malahar village. Family members saw dense smoke coming out from the window of the house. When they entered they saw the furniture in flames.Acting promptly, Chanchal fire station was informed. By the time the fire officials reached the spot everything was engulfed by the flames.